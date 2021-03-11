Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in US Ecology by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECOL opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $43.38.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

