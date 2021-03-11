BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

