RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Announces Earnings Results

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.
Shares of RDNT opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $25.49.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
