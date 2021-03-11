BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Increases Dividend to $0.88 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

BCE stock opened at C$57.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. BCE has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$60.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

