REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading Up 9.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. REV Group traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.64. 688,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 338,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other REV Group news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after buying an additional 1,085,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,181,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

