Solaris Achieves Market Cap of $394,758.19 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Solaris has a total market cap of $394,758.19 and $33,029.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solaris has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Solaris Profile

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 2,174,480 coins and its circulating supply is 1,448,441 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com

Buying and Selling Solaris

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

