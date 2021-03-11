ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.25 EPS.

NYSE ABM opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,365.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CL King raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

