ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.25 EPS.
NYSE ABM opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,365.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
