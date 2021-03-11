Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 13.6% Higher This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $3,228.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $562.56 or 0.00980205 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,869.37 or 1.00830862 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 714,608,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

