Syscoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $132.23 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $132.23 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.39 or 0.00363096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000146 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 608,253,464 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

