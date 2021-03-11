Ren (REN) Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, Ren has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00002139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $151.54 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.27 or 0.00699165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.