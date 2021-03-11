Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.30 and last traded at $27.17. 609,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 462,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

