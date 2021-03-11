Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.36. 249,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 242,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Luna Innovations from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $381.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 553.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

