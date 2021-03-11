Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.82 and last traded at $82.56. 1,375,733 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,073,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Get Crocs alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.