Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.61. 345,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 443,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.

