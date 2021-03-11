Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.61. 345,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 443,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, developing Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs). The ARCs selectively kill patient's cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, CAR-T and other cell therapies or gene therapy to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities.
Read More: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.