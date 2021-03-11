Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Decreases By 97.1%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Life On Earth stock remained flat at $$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 185,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Life On Earth has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Get Life On Earth alerts:

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company offers its products under the Victoria's Kitchen and Just Chill brands. It sells its products through third-party distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.