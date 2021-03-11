MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Short Interest Update

MVP Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVPT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MVPT stock remained flat at $$0.97 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,856. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78. MVP has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

About MVP

MVP Holdings Inc engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

