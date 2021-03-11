Short Interest in Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Drops By 92.7%

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HOTF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Get Hot Mama's Foods alerts:

About Hot Mama’s Foods

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hot Mama's Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Mama's Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.