Short Interest in Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Drops By 92.7%

Hot Mama’s Foods, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HOTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HOTF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Hot Mama’s Foods has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About Hot Mama’s Foods
