Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Drops By 99.5%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the February 11th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,592,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MJLB remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,120,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.26.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

