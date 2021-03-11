Short Interest in Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Drops By 99.5%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the February 11th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,592,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MJLB remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,120,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,678,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Ultrack Systems has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
About Ultrack Systems
