Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 2,424,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,375,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

