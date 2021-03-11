Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Down 94.5% in February

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the February 11th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,783. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
