Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Down 94.5% in February

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the February 11th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lumina Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,783. Lumina Gold has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

