Blair William & Co. IL Has $35,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after purchasing an additional 267,491 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 137,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.74. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

