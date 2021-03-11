Blair William & Co. IL Buys 297 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,027,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after buying an additional 205,931 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,252,000 after buying an additional 267,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

