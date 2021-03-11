Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jabil by 168.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Jabil stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,493. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,697. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

