State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Impinj were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 515,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 163,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,255,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,080 shares of company stock worth $3,354,355. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

