Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 570,935 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD opened at $89.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

