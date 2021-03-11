ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 770 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,174,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

