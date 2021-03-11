Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

ATI stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

