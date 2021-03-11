ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 703 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $4,680,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 350,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $805,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $130.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.73. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $137.87.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

