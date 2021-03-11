EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164,504 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $4,514,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

