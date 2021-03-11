New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 742 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $65,370.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $7,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,076 shares of company stock worth $16,658,745. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $94.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.73.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

