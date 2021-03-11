State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atkore International Group news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $74.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Atkore International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

