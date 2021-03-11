SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $124,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,717 shares of company stock worth $1,076,622 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.