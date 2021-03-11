BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,849 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of The Children’s Place worth $114,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup cut The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

