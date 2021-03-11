Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,990. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Equities analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

