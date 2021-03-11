Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 969 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AON were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after purchasing an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,243,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in AON by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $235.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.98.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

