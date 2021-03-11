Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

TIGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Springowl Associates LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter.

TIGO traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 54,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,491. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Millicom International Cellular has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $41.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

