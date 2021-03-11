Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $23.32 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $3.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.82. The stock had a trading volume of 144,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,097. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $222.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.86.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

