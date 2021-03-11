Chilton Investment Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,482 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of WRB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

