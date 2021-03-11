Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 82 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,698,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,998,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,101,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $729.00. 3,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

