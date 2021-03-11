Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $37.73. 1,395,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,283,125. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $325.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

