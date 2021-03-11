Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $32.69. 2,247,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,876,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.68.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.