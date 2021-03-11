United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $27-27.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.22 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

UNFI opened at $36.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.51. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of United Natural Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

