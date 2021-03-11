Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Trading 11.5% Higher

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) traded up 11.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.71. 962,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,399,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.