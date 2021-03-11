LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Purchases $19,985.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Patrick D. Wachsberger purchased 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,985.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $314.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.
LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
LIVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.
About LiveXLive Media
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
