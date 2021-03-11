LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Purchases $19,985.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Patrick D. Wachsberger purchased 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,985.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $314.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 523,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LIVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.