Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Sells $16,115.62 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $16,115.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $254,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $248,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $228,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day moving average is $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.70 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the software’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,232 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

