Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Up 10.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) rose 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.26 and last traded at $53.98. Approximately 547,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 474,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

