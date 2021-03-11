Jeffrey Busch Acquires 1,750 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 1,750 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $24,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,356.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GMRE opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 57.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
