Jeffrey Busch Acquires 1,750 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 1,750 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $24,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,356.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GMRE opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 57.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 496.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.