Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Trading Up 11.3%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price shot up 11.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.01. 3,943,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 1,410,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $452.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 29.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

