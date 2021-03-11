Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,849,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $396.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,120 shares of company stock worth $340,190. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.