Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 2.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after acquiring an additional 244,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after purchasing an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after purchasing an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after purchasing an additional 62,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $15.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.20. The company had a trading volume of 77,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,807. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $468.35 and a 200-day moving average of $406.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.